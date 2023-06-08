Ever wondered how an industry worth a whopping $61.5 billion works? Well, now is your chance; keep reading to discover 12 surprising facts you didn’t know about online casinos.

#1. The Random Number Generator (RNG) is essential

Random Number Generators, RNGs, are essential as they ensure the outcomes of gambling games are fair and unbiased. RNGs create unpredictable results leaving no room for operators and players alike to manipulate the odds in their favour. From bingo to poker, RNGs help to establish a level playing field by generating numbers that are unique and randomly distributed. As such it's important for players to stick to licensed casinos as they are required to have their games assessed by independent companies such as eCOGRA.

#2. Players are better off signing up through an affiliate site

While it’s true that affiliates get a cut when players sign up to recommended casinos through their sites, it is also in their best interest to recommend only the best. Why? Because plain and simply put, their reputation is on the line. So it would make no sense to recommend operators which are either unlicensed or notorious for shady operations.

With so many affiliate sites around, the luxury of choice may present yet another daunting hurdle for players. Having dodged filtering out online casinos, it stands to reason that skimming through a collection of affiliates would be an equally tedious exercise. Fortunately enough, we discovered some great operators through nodeposit365.co.uk, and Unibet Casino is one of them. Apart from offering a generous match bonus, players can enjoy casino tournaments, a €350 Refer A Friend Bonus and benefit from the Casino Club Bonus.

#3. Online slots are super popular

Slot machines have become synonymous with both online as well as in-person casinos. From their enticing soundtracks to their amazing graphics and of course high RTPs, it's no surprise that slots have amassed a large fan base among both experienced and novice players alike. In fact there are a whopping 85 million active slot players across the globe. It also does not hurt that players have the chance to win life changing amounts of cash thanks to the progressive jackpots.

#4. You can’t always trust bonuses

Whether you are offering a two-for-one deal at a supermarket or 10% off your next item of clothing, incentives work no matter the industry. This is especially true when it comes to online casinos and their bonuses, as they fight to grab players attention in a sea of sameness. However, not all bonuses are as good as they appear. While a casino may be offering a great deal at first glance, to get unsuspecting players to sign up for their platform, they may have strings attached. As such, it's important to read through the terms and conditions to ensure the bonus is worth your time.

#5. Crypto casinos are on the rise

Crypto Casinos have been enjoying rapid growth in popularity thanks to their ability to accept cryptocurrencies as forms of payment. That’s right, with these newly introduced casinos, players can opt to deposit and withdraw alt-coins such as Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin as opposed to traditional fiat currencies. Crypto casinos also provide players with ultra-fast transactions and enhanced security due to blockchain technologies.

#6. Gambling addiction can be prevented

Engaging in gambling activities can sometimes lead to a downward spiral. That’s why it's important to ensure you have the right tools in place to keep your pastime from turning into an uncontrollable addiction. Experts suggest sticking to a pre-established budget to avoid going overboard with your wagers and to stay away from credit cards. Additionally, it's important to seek out help if you feel you are struggling.

#7. Card counting is not cool

Card counting is a strategy that some players use in games such as blackjack in an attempt to gain an advantage over the house. It requires players to keep track of the cards that have been dealt from the deck and use that to their advantage to make more informed betting decisions. Although this technique is not illegal in traditional brick-and-mortar casinos, it is definitely not encouraged, with many institutions employing countermeasures such as using multiple decks to prevent it from occurring. However, when it comes to online gambling, this counting strategy is not applicable, as legitimate casinos make use of RNGs.

#8. Women prefer games of chance

Recent studies suggest that female gamblers are more drawn to games of chance such as slots and bingo due to their low stakes and high possibility of rewards. Additionally, some experts suggest that this is also because games of chance do not require any technical knowledge, such as specific terms or strategies, and are therefore more accessible to the masses. There is also evidence to support the idea that traditional gender roles also contribute to these preferences. With online gambling continuing to grow at such a rapid rate, we can expect to see an uptake in female gamblers.

#9. The largest slot payout was $19.9 million

Jonathan Heywood made history in 2021 by winning the world’s largest online slot machine payout of $19.9 million on Microgaming’s Mega Moolah. Heywood, a 26-year-old soldier hailing from Cheshire, managed to secure the eight-figure sum just 25 minutes after opening his account on BetFair.

#10. Cheaters never prosper

Cutting corners never works out when it comes to gambling. For minor offences casino’s may be more lenient and send out a warning. However, in some cases there can also be legal ramifications such as fines or even imprisonment depending on the laws and regulations of the jurisdiction.

#11. Big bets do always mean large payouts

It is important to remember that winnings depend on chance, not the size of your wager, especially when it comes to slots. Whether you bet $10 or $100, no betting size will improve your chances of winning. That’s why so many players love this casino game, as all you need to win is Lady Luck.

#12. You can tip dealers in live casino games

Yes, you read that right. New technological advancements have allowed for live casino games to curate an experience that is as close to the casino floor as it can be without actually being on it. Not only can you interact with different players at your table from the comfort of your own home, but you can also tip the dealer. Who knows? They might have some good gambling tips for you.

