Dean Smith admitted Leicester got what they deserved after the former Premier League champions were relegated on the final day of a dismal season.

Despite Sunday’s 2-1 win against West Ham, Smith’s side were condemned to play in the second tier for the first time since 2014 after their relegation rivals Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0.

Just seven years after their against-all-odds title triumph, Leicester finished two points behind fourth-bottom Everton as they crashed out of the Premier League.

It was a painful end to a troubled season that featured the exit of former boss Brendan Rodgers by mutual consent in early April.

Smith was hired to save Leicester on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

