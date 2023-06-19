Pep Guardiola indicated Manchester City would not move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

“You know where he wants to go,” said the City coach at a golf tournament in Spain on Monday, alluding to Spanish side Real Madrid.

The PSG forward has a contract until 2024 but has told his club he will not extend it, and also plans to stay for one more season, meaning he can leave for free next summer.

Mbappe, 24, turned down Madrid to stay with PSG when Los Blancos tried to sign him last summer.

Guardiola, speaking at the Legends Trophy tournament in Emporda, in his native Catalonia, also said City were battling with his former side Barcelona over midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

The German midfielder is out of contract with City and Guardiola wants him to stay, but Barcelona are trying to lure him to La Liga.

