Francesca Lanni and Maria Caruana have just met but have a lot in common – their birthdays are a day apart, they are mothers to teenagers and they are both breast cancer survivors.

They will also be modelling swimwear, lingerie and formalwear in a fashion show to raise awareness and funds for NGO Europa Donna Malta that supports women going through breast cancer treatment.

And as they walk down that catwalk on Friday, June 2, they aim to encourage other women having to endure the physical and emotional impact of cancer surgery.

“I hate summer because I have to wear a swimsuit,” says Francesca, 44, who underwent a double mastectomy.

“But at the fashion show I feel I am with women who are just like me. We are doing this fashion show to show women who are going through it that there is hope,” she said.

“You can feel and look beautiful even though a part of your body is missing.”

Francesca, who is half Italian and half English, was first diagnosed in 2014 when she was living in London with her husband. She was 33 years old and her sons, now aged 12 and 14, were three and five.

We need to be inspiring other patients that there is hope

She felt a lump on her right breast and went to hospital where a biopsy showed it was cancer. Surgeons removed her right breast and performed a reconstruction. This was followed by chemotherapy and other treatment.

After she finished her treatment, she continued doing regular follow-ups. Then in 2018, after moving to Malta with her family, she again felt a lump on her right breast. The cancer had returned. The reconstructed breast was removed completely and, the year later, she decided to remove the other breast following genetic tests.

“It was hard the first time, but the second impacted me really deeply. I had changed my life and I thought I was doing everything well. I went through depression,” she says, adding that going through treatment can be lonely as she tried to hide her feelings from family.

Since then, Francesca has become a cancer coach focusing on women in their 30s to 40s.

“I found my new reason of living and I feel good about it. We need to be inspiring other patients that there is hope.”

Her fellow model, 43-year-old Maria says the fashion show is a beacon of hope following an incredibly challenging year.

“Taking part feels really good,” she said. “It’s something to look forward to and is a message straight from the heart to all those currently going through treatment that they are going to make it as well.”

A three-centimetre cancerous lump

In July last year, the mother-of-two felt a three-centimetre lump in her left breast, which turned out to be cancerous.

Cancer was a word that was already haunting her family. Four years earlier, her father-in-law died and, two years ago, her father was diagnosed with stomach cancer and passed away in February while she was in the middle of her treatment.

“I felt very courageous before the treatment started. But when I started – with chemotherapy, followed by surgery and radiation – I was less courageous. I was in it – my hair and eyebrows fell. It was real,” she said.

“There was a time when I did not want to eat while on chemo. But I battled with myself and took a spoonful of food for every loved one. I had to keep strong.”

Maria was to undergo eight cycles of chemo but, after her sixth, doctors found the cancer spread to her lymph node. She underwent surgery to remove the left breast in December.

“Looking back this was a blessing in disguise since I was able to be with my father who was dying in hospital. Had I continued the chemo I would have been too weak to be with him,” she said.

Maria speaks about the comfort she got from other survivors and nurses at the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre at Mater Dei Hospital who stood by her during chemotherapy, apart from the support of her family.

“One message I want to pass on is for people who are around someone going through cancer treatment to offer help: it can be help with housework or cooking. It really helps,” she said.

“It’s important for women to check themselves regularly. They don’t realise that the earlier you catch it, the greater the success.”

300 breast cancer cases a year in Malta

In Malta, around 300 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. The aim of breast screening is to find breast cancers early, which leads to a greater chance of successful treatment.

The fashion show is an event that has been organised in Malta since 2011.

Gertrude Abela, president of Europa Donna Malta, said it helps to boost the morale of women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

“When they are all made up and look good, they feel good and know that they can carry on with their normal life even if they are still undergoing treatment.”

The Europa Donna Malta Look Good Feel Good fashion will be held on Friday at the Xara Lodge starting at 7pm. For more information, contact Europa Donna Malta on 9989 7595 or 9999 4666 or e-mail info@europadonnamalta.org.mt.