President George Vella on Thursday thanked the public for obeying the directives of the health authorities in the interest of their health and that of their loved ones.

In his message for Christmas, the President said that the fact that this was going to be a socially distant Christmas should not reduce the spirit of Christmas which reached its peak in family unity.

He had a word for those who lost a loved one to COVID-19 passing on his condolences and expressing solidarity.

Vella told the elderly who have to spend this Christmas alone that all the Maltese and Gozitans are thinking of them. He urged family members to do whatever is possible, such as call or send a gift or a card, to these elderly, who, although isolated, were not forgotten.

He also had words of hope for the sick and thanked those looking after them, saying their mission is one of love.

Vella thanked the people for their support towards the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation saying that although this was a tough year because of a drop in funds and activities, the people still contributed to help those in need.

The President also addressed foreigners in Malta telling them they are part of the Maltese extended family “and we equally care about your well-being”.



The President’s message in full can be read in the pdf link below.