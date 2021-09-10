Every year since 2003, World Suicide Prevention Day is commemorated on September 10 by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP).

Suicide and mental illnesses do not differentiate between social classes, or between individuals, thus every one of us can be a victim of suicide, either directly or indirectly. A single suicide can affect at least six persons leading to a substantial physical and psychological trauma. One in every 100 deaths worldwide is due to suicide.

Around the world, one person dies of suicide every 40 seconds, making the annual toll of suicide victims approximately 800,000. These shocking numbers indicate that suicide is a growing problem especially locally, because suicide rates have shown a notable increase throughout these past few years in Malta, especially with recent developments of COVID-19.

As suicide can be a devastating outcome of many mental illnesses, most individuals fear opening up about their thoughts due to public negative stereotypes as well as self-stigmatisation. In its efforts to safeguard mental health, in 2014, the WHO issued its first world suicide report called Preventing Suicide: A Global Imperative, in which it claimed that suicide prevention is a public health priority on a global scale.

With the increasing rates of suicide, and with the WHO recommendations at hand, the significance of and the need for a national suicide prevention strategy is becoming even more imperative. This commitment ensures our leaders formulate appropriate public health policies and strategies for early detection of undiagnosed and untreated mental health problems, the prompt provision of mental health services and consequently the timely prevention of such a mental health emergency.

World Suicide Prevention Day acknowledges suicide as being a global problem and it increases awareness but more importantly it emphasises that the act of suicide can be preventable.

‘Creating hope through action’ is the theme for this year’s World Suicide Prevention Day in that by providing education about mental illness and suicide, we can break the stigma surrounding suicide and inspire people to discuss such a topic confidently in a sensitive manner.

Equipping people with skills to deal with such a subject also provides empowerment by being able to interact with someone who is struggling and recognise the early warning signs of suicide, which include untreated substance misuse or mental illnesses, threats about killing oneself or expressing death wishes, previous non-suicidal self-injury or attempted suicide or the search for ways to do so and a change in behavioural patterns. However, there is no single cause of suicide.

If you are currently experiencing suicidal thoughts or know someone who is suicidal, know that professional medical help is available 24/7 through a psychiatric team at the Accident & Emergency Department within Mater Dei Hospital, or one can even speak to their GP.

Other local entities that are here to support you or someone you know include the website www.kellimni.com which includes a 24/7 online chat where help can be requested anonymously; the national support line 179 and Richmond foundation on 1770 or through olli.chat, and SPOT services of Victim Support Malta which provide help to those who have been affected by suicide.

World Suicide Prevention Day is an opportunity for all of us to shine a spotlight on mental health issues especially suicide, and advocate for more mental health resources and services to be readily available with the purpose of increasing accessibility to mental health professionals.

While avoiding sensationalism, the media can play a vital role in delivering a message of hope for suicide prevention and providing information about established support groups and resources for the families and victims of suicide. Indeed, the Maltese Association of Psychiatrists recently released updated guidelines on sensitive and responsible reporting in the media about suicide and non-suicidal self-injury (accessible on their website).

You can also do your part: today, as part of World Suicide Prevention Day, wear a yellow ribbon or post a picture of yourself wearing yellow as part of the National Institute of Health campaign and light a candle near a window at 8pm in memory of suicide victims (both survivors and lost loved ones) as part of a candlelight vigil by IASP.

In your everyday life, seek information to increase your knowledge about mental health illness, suicide, and its prevention through conferences, seminars, and events. Be active in discussion forums, setting up support and awareness groups and health campaigns, but most importantly be there for each other by checking in and offering support to those in need.