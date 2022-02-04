The brother of Steven Sargent who was killed in a car crash recalls the beautiful memories the two had growing up and how their bond grew to a point "where no words were needed to understand each other's feelings".

Steven Sargent died when his Kawasaki 7300 was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van in Gudja on Wednesday.

The police said Sargent was given first aid by a medical team that arrived on site and was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

"Steven, my brother, we slept in the same room for 24 years. From when I was born you were there, every, single, day. We played and fought and argued and laughed. Our bond grew to the point where no words were needed to understand each other’s feelings,” Adrian Sargent said.

Steven Sargent. Photo: Facebook

A senior manager at communications company GO and the brains behind the company's True Fibre coverage, Sargent died a week before his 43rd birthday.

His brother recalls how growing up, he always looked up to his big brother.

“I looked up to you and envied you, I wanted to be just like you, like any little brother would. I chose the same subjects and the same course, and it came naturally to me,” he recalled.

He said he followed his brothers’ footsteps and learned to question everything after the many discussions and arguments the two had on "life, God, science and religion".

“You taught me to look at life differently... I wish I told you these words yesterday. Or the last time we met, instead I’m telling the world. This severance is too sharp and too abrupt to process. There was no time to say goodbye.”

‘Steven never wanted the spotlight’

As Sargent’s colleagues come to terms with his death, tributes have poured in recalling him to be a ‘great mentor’ and ‘true gentleman’.

Ayrton Caruana, Chief Service Operations Officer at GO recalled how Sargent was more than just a colleague but an "elder brother" he never had.

“A knowledgeable person on any subject I discussed with him - a visionary, who many people around him found difficult to keep up with,” he said.

“Steven never wanted the spotlight, because to him, there was always a way to do things better. He was far from mainstream and the solutions he came up with were always out of the box - hence why they were so impactful.”

Steven Sargent (first on the left) described as a 'true team leader' and always found time for work and enjoying time with colleagues. Photo: Marlon Cortis

Knowing Sargent for 12 years, manager Michael Bezzina said he was a great mentor from day one and had a great vision for the company.

“Steven also had a great human side to him, always there to help whether in work or personal matters.”

Joe Farrugia, fixed access operations manager said he not only lost a colleague and friend, but a mentor.

"Steven’s loss is too much to bear, but I am sure that he is watching us from above, being his ‘silly’ self and saying to himself that the he planned such a good fibre network, that the almighty wanted it all for himself. Life is just so cruel."