A teenager has been jailed for two years after admitting he helped break into a mobile phone store in April.

Abdulani Abderahman, 18, was escorted to court on Monday, to face charges related to the burglary of a Birkirkara store at 1.20am on April 2.

Two suspects had forced their way into the shop on the Birkirkara bypass and headed for the shelves, sweeping up some 13 mobile phones worth a total of €8,000.

Prosecuting Inspector Shawn Pawney explained how investigations by the CID had led to the arrest of Abderahman as one of the suspects.

Police believe the accused formed part of a racket targeting mobiles and other electronic devices which then advertised and sold, sometimes abroad.

In this case, the stolen items were sold on the local market.

Abderahman, who is currently in prison serving time for a separate conviction, pleaded guilty to the aggravated theft as well as to the charge of recidivism.

When making submissions on punishment Inspector Pawney informed the court that the accused had cooperated and had expressed his wish to redress the wrong done.

Following his admission, magistrate Rachel Montebello declared him guilty and condemned him to a two-year effective jail term.