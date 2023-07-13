Ashley Young became Everton’s first signing of the transfer window on Thursday as the 38-year-old penned a one-year deal with the Toffees.

The former Manchester United full-back joins on a free transfer after his contract at Aston Villa expired at the end of last season.

Young is reunited with Everton manager Sean Dyche, who was his captain when he made his breakthrough at Watford back at the beginning of his career.

“The manager was important in me signing,” said Young.

“I know him and know what his passion and desire is like. His honesty, will to work hard and his hunger for the game is second to none.”

