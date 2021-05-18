Chris Fenech won the Young Inspiration Award, organised by Brunswick/BBBS.

Fenech was forced to face a long wait until he could receive the award due to the COVID-19 restrictions that prevented Maltese bowlers from training at the Eden Superbowl.

Fenech was nominated for both his desire to be a role model for other young players and trail-blazing ambition to one day represent Malta in an international competition.

Sue Abela, the senior European champion and product advisor of Brunswick in Malta, presented the Young Inspiration Award to Fenech who was visibly in awe as he received a new Pro Performance Level bowling ball.

