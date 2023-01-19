Kayden Lagana` continued to show his undoubted talent when he secured the first title of the new year after winning the Top 24 tournament at the Eden Superbowl in St Julian’s.

Lagana`’s victory at the Eden Superbowl comes just two days after he dominated the start of the new Premier league as high bowler.

The Top 24 is the first mixed major tournament of the Malta Bowling Association and is played by the best 24 players of the composite average of 2022.

Lagana` dropped only in one game under the magic 200, but with three solid games after that, he managed to finish ahead of the 2022 national champion Kenneth Arpa with 1,275 pins, a 212.5 average over the six games.

Veteran Mark Spiteri finished in third place.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt