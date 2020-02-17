Kayden Lagana continued to underline his potential during the 5th leg of the Youth European Tour that was held in the Netherlands last weekend after placing third in his category.

The 12-year-old shot to the top of his qualifying group that was formed by 25 bowlers, when compiling his personal best six-game series of 1,274. He then managed to hold on to second place at the end of step 1.

In Step 2, the top four played one game each with the lowest scoring player eliminated.

Lagana rolled a 185 to pass through into the top three.

However, a 193 in the next game was not enough for the Maltese player to stay in the competition as Jack Blyth and eventual winner Ben Kristensen posted scores of 247 and 225 respectively.

The final third placing is another prestigious result for Lagana who so far has managed to place as one of the three best bowlers in all three legs of this year’s Youth European Tour.

In fact he had finished second in Belgium and topped the leaderboard in Ireland.

Apart from Lagana, the Malta contingent also included three other bowlers who also managed commendable performances.

Dylan Santillo managed to qualify to the finals in seventh place before ending his commitments in ninth place overall.

Philip Gruppetta ended up missing the cut by just four pins nothwithstanding his 220 average series.

Matthew Magro placed 21stoverall with a good 207 average.