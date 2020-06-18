Young bowler Matthew Magro put behind him the disappointment of seeing the European Youth Championship cancelled with a record performance at the Eden Superbowl in St Julians.

At 18 years of age, Magro was due to take part in the continental championship for a final time this year, but he was denied the opportunity after the organisers announced that this year’s championship, which was originally pencilled for April, will now be held next year.

Magro made good use of his disappointment as he turned it into a good energy on the opening day of the Cisk Lager Doubles League.

Teaming up with Sue Abela, Magro kicked off proceedings with a bang when hitting a perfect 300 game.

This was the first time that Magro had scored a perfect game and set a new national youth record over three games.