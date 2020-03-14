A young British couple who ended up ‘trapped’ in a Sliema hotel following the suddenly-announced coronavirus quarantine for all incoming visitors to Malta is calling on the authorities to be allowed to return to the UK on their scheduled flight on Sunday.

Chloe Hoyes, 17, and Sam Dawson 18, landed in Malta on Friday only to learn upon their arrival at the Plaza Regency Hotel, that they could not venture outdoors or else risk being fined €1,000.

This restriction came in the wake of the decision to impose an obligatory 14-day quarantine period, which came into force a few hours before.

Apart from lacking the financial means to finance their fortnight stay in the hotel, their situation was further compounded due to Dawson's health, as he suffers from type 1 diabetes and has only enough insulin till Sunday.

Their ordeal made headlines in the UK media, after Hoyes posted about their predicament on Facebook in an attempt to flag their situation to the authorities.

Contacted by Times of Malta, the couple expressed their frustration that attempts to contact the British High Commission and the Maltese authorities were also in vain.

“Our only request is to go back to the UK with our scheduled flight on Sunday, as otherwise we won’t be able to cover the costs of our stay. We lack the means to cover the 14-day accommodation at the hotel including all food, and even the flight as prices have already skyrocketed,” Hoyes said.

She thanked the hotel staff, and the Maltese people in general including restaurant owners who had offered them to deliver food to their room and hundreds who had sent their support through Facebook.

“However, it makes no sense keeping us here. All we are asking is to be transferred straight from the hotel to the plane on Sunday,” she insisted.

Meanwhile, a friend of theirs has opened an online fundraiser in a bid to help with their financial situation.