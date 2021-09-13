Young Maltese player Sebastian Cassar Torregiani has decided to continue his career in Scotland when he joined the football team of the University of Stirling FC.
A product of Luxol St Andrews, Cassar Torregiani is regarded as a bright prospect in Maltese football and in fact, forms part of the Malta U-19 national team.
Cassar Torregiani has now decided to move to Stirling University where he has already made his debut for his new team.
The 18-year-old enjoyed a very positive outing as he provided two assists and he is forming part of the Stirling High-Performance Athlete Programme.
