Two young Maltese cyclists are living an opportunity of a lifetime this week after they have been included in a training camp with professional cycling team Eolo-Kometa.

Luke Borg and Jacob Schembri are currently in Spain where they are currently training with riders from the Eolo-Kometa team in Oliva with a view to earning a spot in the team’s youth development selection. The training camp started on Monday and will come to a close on Sunday.

This is without doubt a great opportunity for the two young Maltese cyclists who are having the opportunity to train with top-level cyclists in Spain who are gearing up themselves for the start of the season.

Borg and Schembri have been invited for this training on the back of a sponsorship agreement signed by the Ministry of Tourism and the professional cycling team that has seen VisitMalta become its official destination partner.

Added to that VisitMalta branding will also be present on all race kits and team vehicles during one of the most high-profile sporting events of the cycling world, the Giro D’Italia in 2023.

Click here for full story