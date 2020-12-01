Shamrock Stars Sports Club athlete and Year Six Happy School primary student, Liam Daly, recently presented a donation of €1,130 to Nature Trust FEE Malta (Gozo section) to support them in raising awareness towards sustainable living, the environment and the rehabilitation of rescued wildlife.

The money were raised after the young Gozitan swam across the channel on October 19.

Welcoming Daly’s donation, the recently-launched nature trust Gozo section said it was launching a campaign to inform Gozitans of the Wildlife Rescue Team, encouraging people to report injured wildlife on emergency line 9999 9505.

Nature Trust-FEE Malta executive president Vincent Attard congratulated Daly for his dual achievement – swimming from Malta to Gozo, a first at such a young age, and raising awareness about the negative effects of litter.

Present for the event were Daly’s parents, Nature Trust Gozo section coordinator Marvic Refalo and Gozo Wild-life Rescue Team volunteers Jess Mercieca Morgan and Benjamin Grech.