A young drug offender arrested three years ago after various drugs were found at his Valletta home has been jailed 12 years after filing a guilty plea rather than face trial.

Sage Gauci, 20, had been arraigned in April 2018, pleading not guilty to possession of some 10 kilos of cannabis, as well as an amount of cocaine and heroin under circumstances indicating that the drugs were not intended for his own personal use.

He was further accused of breaching bail, granted days after his arraignment, under a bail bond of €60,000.

As the compilation of evidence before the Magistrates’ Court was wrapped up and the case proceeded to trial before the criminal court, the accused filed a joint application with the Attorney General, registering agreement upon punishment in case of a guilty plea.

The court, presided over by Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti, upheld that joint request, after warning the accused about the legal consequences of his admission and after granting him sufficient time to reconsider his guilty plea.

Upon confirmation by the accused and in line with that joint request, the court condemned the youth to a 12-year jail term, a €23,000 fine and a further €5,822 by way of court expert expenses.

Moreover, the court placed the accused under a treatment order for the maximum possible term of five years and ordered the confiscation of all his money and property.

The drugs seized were to be destroyed, unless the Attorney General informed the court that such exhibits were required in separate proceedings against third parties.