Two young farmers are challenging consumers to be more conscious about where their food comes from and attempt to consume locally produced food only in October.

Dubbed ‘Eating Fully Local Malta’, Cassandra Straub and Cane Vella started the challenge in 2019 as environmental activists. Now, a year into running their own farm, the couple are hoping that carrying on the challenge will raise greater awareness of the cost of local produce and its benefits.

“Anything that has come from the soil in Malta, anything produced here is fair game,” Cassandra told Times of Malta.

“It can be a bit tricky because our perception of what is local and what isn’t can be deceiving.

“Pastizzi, for example, is the most iconic Maltese food and yet no wheat for human consumption is produced here, so the dough needed to make the pastry is imported.”

Cassandra and her partner Cane run Biome Munch, an organic farm in Burmarrad that brings produce straight to consumers, while also trying to educate on the benefits of sustainable consumer practices.

“I have always said that this country is fully capable of producing all the food necessary to sustain itself. I believe we have everything we need and I thought if I’m going to continue to preach this, I have to put my money where my mouth is,” Cassandra said.

“There are a lot of issues with farming in Malta, so we see this as a way to encourage younger people to choose local products because the food is so much better for you, you get better nutrients, it tastes better, its fresher, you’re supporting the local economy, it’s better for your health and it’s better for the environment.”

This is something that consumers need to push for

Cassandra says the biggest challenge is the elimination of convenience, supermarkets are largely out of the question and meals have to be sourced and prepared well in advance as spontaneity may mean going hungry with local produce not being as conveniently available.

“It’s very difficult. Supermarkets are almost entirely out of the question so the key to it is always being prepared,” she says.

“But trust that there is loads of local produce, especially if you find a grower that you trust in your locality. Then there’s local sheep and goats, so we have dairy and even eggs. There are local sources of meat, taking care to avoid factory farms and fresh fish is always available.

“Even some spices are locally available. It’s about taking that extra step and not simply choosing what’s easiest at the shop.”

While Cane’s family have always farmed land, the pair have come across some high hurdles to clear since setting up their own farm.

“We were heavily discouraged by people we asked advice from – older generations of farmers who know the problems that face the industry well and really do want the best for the next generation,” Cassandra said.

“It’s also been difficult because we’re approaching it in a different way to the traditional methods of growing a monocrop and going to the Pitkali markets,” Cassandra notes.

“We’re doing it differently. We’re also going directly to people who care about their food and where it comes from.

“At the same time, we’ve had a lot of positive encouragement as well and it’s just beautiful for me to be spending my time out in nature on the land and being of service to the community, to be able to give wholesome good food and make it accessible for people.”

“Really, I don’t think what we’re doing is unattainable but this is something that consumers need to push for if they’re interested in it,” she adds.

“Much like the drive to be able to bring your own containers to the supermarket, we can see that if the demand for this lifestyle is there then it can be achieved.

“We need to take a leaf from our nanna’s books who ask if products are ‘ta’ Malta’ instead of going for the cheaper, pretty packaged things from abroad. I think that would be moving in a better direction.”