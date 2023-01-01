Sofia Cini, 12, of Għajnsielem, delivered the Christmas sermon during the Midnight Mass at the Franciscan Friars church of Għajnsielem. Sofia, who attends the Gozo Middle School and plays the piano, based her message on the Christmas spirit in relation to current progressive situations. While she acknowledged the country is moving forward, Sofia stressed on the importance of unity, hope, forgiveness and peace.

Taking part in the celebration was the St Anthony of Padua choir under the direction of Loredana and Albert-Lauren Agius.

Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando, who led the Christmas mass, presented an image of Baby Jesus to Sofia as a token of appreciation for her impeccable effort in delivering the sermon. On Christmas Day, Sofia again delivered her message during the 11am mass by Fr Ġwann Azzopardi OFM.