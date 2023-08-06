A group of 11- to 13-year-old girls at St Joseph Mater Boni Consilii School, Paola, recently successfully completed an engaging and practical basic life support and first aid course run by 21 Academy, a leading provider of comprehensive training programmes.

The course, comprising five, intensive two-hour sessions, enabled the students to acquire crucial life-saving skills, including how to properly use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Led by an experienced life support instructor, the girls were actively involved in demonstrations and hands-on practical sessions, and the interactive nature of the training enabled them to learn and apply the fundamental techniques of basic life support and first aid effectively.

The use of an AED was the training programme’s highlight. Students were given the opportunity to practise using this essential device in a simulated emergency scenario. The sessions not only helped the girls build their confidence in responding to cardiac emergencies but also instilled in them a sense of preparedness and responsibility.

Each student was awarded a certificate of achievement upon successfully completing the course. The certificate, valid for three years, recognises their proficiency in basic life support and first aid, and serves as a testament to their dedication and commitment to making a difference in emergency situations.

St Joseph Mater Boni Consilii School head, Kenneth Vella, said: “We believe in empowering our students with skills that go beyond academic knowledge. 21 Academy’s basic life support and first aid course provided an invaluable experience for our girls. They now possess the knowledge and confidence to respond effectively in emergencies, ensuring their own safety and that of others.

“The course also complements the various initiatives our school has taken over the past months to promote the mental health and well-being of our students and staff. It also confirms our willingness to provide a holistic education to our girls.”

He thanked 21 Academy head Angelito Sciberras and educator Renette Magro who coordinated the course on behalf of the school.

For more details, visit www.advisory21.com.mt/.