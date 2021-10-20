Young Hibernians U-17 midfielder Lucas Caruana is set for a dream experience after he was invited to take part in a number of training sessions with the youth team of Serie A club Roma.

The Malta U-17 international is seen as one of the brightest prospects in this age group and his talents have been spotted by members of the coaching staff of the Italian club who are keen to look closely at the player.

Caruana is expected to leave Malta on October 25 where he will spend five days training with the Giallorossi, on an invitation from the Italian cub.

The young Hibernians midfielder is set to have the opportunity to train at the Centro Fulvio Bernardini, which is regarded as one of the best training complexes in Italy.

