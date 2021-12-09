It was a memorable night for 14-year-old Lexine Farrugia as she scored a hat-trick in Birkirkara’s 3-1 victory over Swieqi United in the highlight match of the week from the MFA Women’s League.

Birkirkara’s young starlet has now scored seven goals in the six top-flight games that she has featured in so far. Thanks to Farrugia’s hat-trick, Melania Bajada’s side have chalked up their fifth win of the season as they remain at the top of the standings with 16 points, together with Mġarr United who defeated San Ġwann.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.