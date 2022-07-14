Noah Gratil secured a prestigious honour to his CV after winning the Southern European Trophy.
This biennial event managed to attract a total of 109 emerging boy and girl golfers, all under sixteen years of age, from all golfing nations affiliated to The R&A are invited.
Malta’s representatives were Gratil and Laya Cristina who are members at the Royal Malta Golf Club and play off a handicap of 5.8 and 6.1 respectively and coached by golf professional, Henning Schulze Doering (Golf Academy Malta).
Gratil ended his first day with a creditable three over par, whilst Cristina struggled with a score of 17 over par.
Unfortunately, Cristina withdrew from the event after the first day.
