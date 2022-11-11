Two promising young cyclists, who form part of the Maltese national team, recently went for a two-day trial with the Eolo-Kometa Professional Team in one of their headquarters in Varese.

Luke Borg (The Cyclist), and Stefan Scerri (Gozo) made the trip to Italy while Jacob Schembri (Mosta), who had also been selected, was left out due to an accident he had with his bike a few days before.

Both Borg and Scerri left a very good impression during these tests which were made possible thanks to the support of Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team, their management, and staff.

Recently, Valerio Agnoli, who is the coordinator of the agreement project made by Visit Malta with the same Eolo-Kometa Team, visited Malta among others for talks with the officials of the Maltese Cycling Federation to see whether there was the possibility for more cooperation in the development of cycling in Malta.

Click here for full story