Maltese starlet Sara Saliba will embark in her first experience outside local football as she joins Italian club Pomigliano on a one-year deal.

Saliba, 16, is regarded as one of the best upcoming prospects in the local women’s game.

Despite her young age, Saliba played a crucial role in Birkirkara’s successful title defense during the 2022/2023 campaign with her 11 goals.

