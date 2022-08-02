Young Maltese violinist, Stephen Scerri and clarinetist Michael Cutajar have returned to Malta following their participation in the Symphonic Session of the Mediterranean Youth Orchestra at the prestigious Festival d’Aix-en-Provence in July.

The musicians were selected following an audition in Malta last March. Organised by ARC Research & Consultancy in collaboration with the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence and the Medinea network, the auditions received a record number of applicants when compared to recent years.

Davinia Galea, managing director (ARC) and local representative of the Mediterranean Youth Orchestra commented on the importance of recognising the value and impact that such experiences can have on the professional development of young emerging artists. “We are delighted that Malta has been represented by these two young musicians and have no doubt that this was a holistic and pivotal experience for them”, Galea added.

Violinist Stephen Scerri performing with the Mediterranean Youth Orchestra.

Every year, almost 600 musicians apply to one of the auditions organised in about 20 cities of the Mediterranean for the Symphonic Session of the Mediterranean Youth Orchestra (MYO), where some 100 young talents are selected. The training session is designed for future professional classical musicians from the Mediterranean.

It offers an intercultural experience of orchestra life in rehearsals, concert and on tour within the stimulating frame of the Aix Festival. The musicians received high-level training under the baton of the music director of the MYO, conductor Duncan Ward, while the London Symphony Orchestra provided them with pedagogical coaching.

Clarinetist Michael Cutajar performing with the Mediterranean Youth Orchestra.

Speaking about his experience, clarinetist Michael Cutajar described it as an “amazing highlight” of his musical journey, referring to the orchestra as “one big European Family”. Violinist Stephen Scerri added: “The MYO symphonic session has widened my horizons to the potential of youth orchestras and why they are crucial to the sustainability of such a profession, combining experienced tutors with young knowledge-seeking musicians.”

The MYO presented three major large-scale works at a concert in the Grand Théâtre de Provence. These included Boulanger’s On a spring morning, Montsalvatge’s Cinco Canciones Negras, Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring, and a new collective creation for mezzo-soprano Adriana Bignagni Lesca in collaboration with Fabrizio Cassol. These were also performed on July 19 at Festival Radio France Occitanie in Montpellier, and on July 21, at Friche la Belle de Mai in Marseille.