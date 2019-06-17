For some, the perfect vacation would mean sipping cocktails by the beach while letting the world float by. For others, it means battling against all odds to climb nearly 5,300 metres and reach Everest base camp.

George Attard, a 26-year-old pilot for Ryanair, has always been an adventure seeker.

His love for the outside world started as a young boy, when he used to marvel over his uncle’s collection of the National Geographic.

Always keen on experiencing new cultures and countries even at a relatively young age, Mr Attard has now decided to give a different slant to his forays – travel for charity. The young man’s next stop is expected to be Nepal for one of the most exciting trips ever in an attempt to make it up to Everest base camp, to collect funds for Inspire Foundation.

“I have been long thinking about visiting the Himalayas, which looks like such a magical place. I wanted my first visit to be extra special, which is why I decided to combine it with fundraising for a good cause, raising money for Inspire Foundation,” Mr Attard says. “I am aware that I have been blessed in life and I feel the need to give back to the community.”

Mr Attard’s first connection to the Inspire Foundation started as a young boy, on school visits to the pool at the then Razzett tal-Ħbiberija, where his interest was piqued by the different fundraising events. Wanting to help more, this year he took on the role of volunteer, dedicating his free time to help out with the organisation’s programmes and services.

“The team at Inspire Foundation do a stellar job. I couldn’t be happier to be helping them out,” he says.

As the date of departure draws closer, George is busy training in preparation for the expedition. Come the end of September, it is all systems go for a trip that the young pilot hopes will help to improve the lives of others.

“I will be moving away from my comfort zone, going to a foreign land where I don’t know anyone.”

If things get too challenging, well, helping out Inspire Foundation serves as the greatest motivation

Asked whether he is nervous, he grins.

“I’m focusing on the bigger picture. I will be in the Himalayas, surrounded by nature, and I have the opportunity to make new friends.

“And if things get too challenging, well, helping out Inspire Foundation serves as the greatest motivation. I chose to make a difference, no matter how small,” he says.

The entire expedition will be funded by George himself, and any additional proceeds will go towards Inspire Foundation.

Through this challenge, George has managed to raise over €2,000 in funds for Inspire. The funds will be used for projects aimed towards improving the services currently offered.

Inspire Foundation’s mission is to help people with a disability achieve their full potential in life. It does this by providing educational, therapeutic and leisure services free of charge to people, adults and children, with intellectual and physical disabilities.

The organisation helps individuals with various disabilities, including autism and cerebral palsy, and is accredited by the Autistic Society in the UK.

Apart from physiotherapy and speech therapy, the foundation also offers complimentary therapies such as horseback riding, arts and crafts and multi-sensory rooms.

It is the only organisation in Malta with a fully accessible fitness centre and hydrotherapy pool.

Anyone wishing to donate to the cause can do so by visiting https://inspire.org.mt/give/donations/everestchallenge19

The Maltese team on their way to making history in 2010.

Maltese on Everest

At 8,848m above the ground, Mt Everest is the Earth’s highest mountain and is located in the Himalayas mountain range on the border of Nepal and Tibet.

Winds can reach 175 miles per hour and summit temperatures average -36°C. At 8,000m and above, the area is commonly referred to as the ‘death zone’ – a height that humans struggle to survive at for more than a few days.

The first Maltese to conquer the peak of Mount Everest were climbers Gregory Attard, Marco Cremona and Robert Gatt, placing the Maltese flag 'on top of the world’ back in 2010.

Everest base camps refers generally to two base camps on opposite sides of Mount Everest in Nepal and China.

South Base Camp, which George will be attempting, is in Nepal at an altitude of 5,364 metres, while North Base Camp is in Tibet, China at 5,150 metres height.

Climbing distance from South Everest base camp to summit is 20 kilometres on the Nepal side.

Following the 2010 breakthrough by the Maltese team, there have been a number of other expeditions that saw Maltese people successfully reach the summit, many of them for charity.

The youngest Maltese to conquer the majestic peaks was Matthew Scerri, when he joined a group of Maltese people who were the first to reach the highest peak from the North Ridge in 2014.