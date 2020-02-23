The Mediterranean Conference Centre is hosting a piano recital by 19-year-old Bernice Sammut Attard, one of Malta’s leading young musicians. The programme will consist of works by Beethoven, Granados, Chopin, Schumann and Wagner/Liszt.

Sammut Attard is the winner of the Malta Eurovision Young Musicians 2018 competition and represented Malta in Edinburgh in the same year, giving an 18-minute recital which was broadcast live and watched by around five million people. The performance which was highly praised among many local and foreign musicians.

Sammut Attard commenced her piano studies at an early age with Karen Briscoe and violin with Marcelline Agius.

She is currently in her second year of her Bachelor of Music at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Glasgow, studying with Fali Pavri. Previously, she studied piano and violin as a joint principal study with Duncan Glenday and Ruth Hahn respectively at Chetham’s School of Music (Manchester 2016-2018). She was the first Maltese person to attend this prestigious music school.

She has performed in many countries including the UK, Poland, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Russia, Armenia and Kazakhstan. In 2017, she was a finalist in the Chetham’s Bösendorfer competition and in the same year she was awarded second prize in the Malta International Music Competition together with an honourable mention prize in violin and joint third prize and joint best Maltese pianist in the Malta International Piano Competition.

Last year, Sammut Attard performed the Grieg Piano Concerto with four orchestras ‒ the North Caucasus Orchestra, the Eurasian Symphony Orchestra, the Ryazan Symphony Orchestra and the Astrakhan Symphony of the Astrakhan Opera and Ballet Theatre ‒ collaborating with conductors Alexei Galea Cavallazzi, Mikhail Kirchhoff, Sergey Oselkov and William Garfield Walker. These concerts were organised by the European Foundation for Support of Culture as part of the Days of Maltese Music programme in Armenia, Kazakhstan and Russia.

She also participated in masterclasses and lessons with renowned pianists including Vladimir Ovchinnikov, Mikhail Petukhov, Einar Steen-Nokleberg, Christopher Elton, Craig Sheppard, Robin McCabe, Michael Lewin, Anna Górecka, Ingo Dannhorn, Stephen Coombs, Jeremy Carter, Nicholas Ashton, John Perry, Aaron Shorr, Petras Geniusas, Sinae Lee, BingBing Li, Graeme McNaught and Christian Ihle Hadland, among others.

She has also had masterclasses with violinists Nicola Benedetti, Natalia Lomeiko, Sigyn Fossnes, Andrea Gajic and Leland Chen.

The recital will be held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on Sunday, March 1 at 7.30pm. For tickets and more information, call on 2559 5750 or visit www.mcc.com.mt.