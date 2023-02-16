A 19-year-old teenager who insisted he had fractured his arm at home, rather than in a traffic collision while riding a stolen motorbike, has been remanded in custody.

Brandon Cassar, an unemployed youth from Marsa, was escorted to court under arrest after the police tracked him down at Mater Dei Hospital as a patient recently admitted with injuries that appeared to be compatible with those suffered in a traffic accident.

Ħamrun police had first received a report on Valentine’s Day at around 8.30pm about a three-vehicle collision on Marsa Road.

Two cars and a Kymco motorbike were damaged in the crash.

But the motorbike rider fled the scene, one of the other drivers involved later told police.

That information triggered queries in hospital to check whether any patients had been admitted with injuries compatible with those incurred in a traffic accident.

Those checks returned one positive match.

The patient turned out to be Cassar who had been accompanied to hospital by his father.

A search inside the father’s vehicle yielded a torn jumper that was seized by investigators.

That item of clothing appeared to be identical to the one worn by the helmeted biker who was subsequently seen on CCTV footage gathered from the scene of the crash, explained prosecuting inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa.

Further investigations revealed that the Kymco had been stolen and the suspect was arrested.

On Thursday, he was escorted to court, his bandaged arm in a sling, and charged with handling stolen property, driving without a licence and insurance cover, dangerous, careless and reckless driving, as well as causing damages to two third-party vehicles.

He was also charged with breaching bail conditions handed down almost two months ago, on Christmas Eve.

He pleaded not guilty.

Under interrogation, the youth insisted that he had fractured his arm when he fell down some stairs at home, his lawyer argued, adding that “at first glance there was nothing linking him to the offence”.

But the prosecution rebutted that although the biker’s face was not visible in the footage, his stature matched that of the accused and the torn jumper found inside his father’s car, also matched.

The accused had been granted bail in December, yet did not appear to understand that bail conditions were to be observed “100%”, said Inspector Zerafa.

The youth had a “nonchalant” manner and was not trustworthy, went on the prosecutor, objecting to bail.

Besides, civilian witnesses were still to testify.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Leonard Caruana, turned down the request at this stage, primarily in view of the fact that civilians were still to testify.

Inspector Clayton Camilleri also prosecuted. Lawyer Jonathan Abela was defence counsel.