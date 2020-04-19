A 21-year-old man who lives in Marsascala has been arrested after he was found in possession of drugs.

The police said they were informed that an argument was under way in Triq il-Qawra in Qawra on Saturday at 10pm.

By the time the police arrived the argument had dissipated and the people involved had left the area. However, they could see that a parked car and motorbike were damaged.

While the police were investigating, they were informed that the people who had been involved in the argument were in a car in the same road.

The police stopped the car, a Renault Zoe, and searched the car and the driver. They found cannabis, two mobile phones and cash.

The young man was arrested and taken to the police lock-up at the General headquarters in Floriana.

The police are investigating.