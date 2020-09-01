A 21-year-old man was arrested in a drug operation on Monday.
The police said on Tuesday the man, who lives in Żejtun, was noted acting suspiciously in Birżebbuġa.
The police approached him and following a search found him in possession of sachets containing suspected cocaine, cash and several mobile phones.
The police are investigating.
The man is expected to be taken to court under arrest in the coming days.
