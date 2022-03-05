A 20-year-old is fighting for his life after he crashed his car, overturning it, in Baħrija early on Saturday morning.

The young man, who is from Mtarfa, lost control of his Peugeot on Triq Bieb ir-Ruwa and smashed into a tree. The car then overturned upon impact.

In a statement, the police said that they were informed of the incident at 6.54am.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called to the scene to assist with the rescue.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. His injuries have been classified as serious.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry into the case, which is also the subject of a police investigation.