A young man caught by the police breaching bail conditions in Gozo is to be arraigned in court on Saturday charged with drug trafficking and possession.

The police said in a statement they found the 18-year-old British man, who they had been searching for because he was breaching bail, in Triq Enrico Mizzi, Victoria.

He was found in possession of cannabis ready for trafficking and other items relating to drug use.

The man will also be charged with committing the crime less than 100 metres from a place frequented by young people and with being a relapser.