A 17-year-old man was seriously injured after he fell from a height at Għajn Tuffieħa on Monday night.

The victim was walking in the area of the Għajn Tuffieħa tower with friends when he tripped and fell off the cliffs, according to a police spokesperson. The incident happened at around 8.15pm.

Police said he fell a height of around seven storeys.

Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department and the Armed Forces of Malta rushed to the scene and in a delicate sea and land operation airlifted the victim.

The victim, a foreign national, was given immediate first aid before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital. He was conscious when help arrived but his condition is still not known.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered.