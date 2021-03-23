A young man died as a result of a gas leak at his home on Tuesday afternoon police said.

The case was reported to the police at about 4.30pm.

Officers and members of the Civil Protection Department went to a residence in Triq Santa Katerina, Qormi, where the 19-year-old was found unconscious as a result of leakage from a gas heater.

He was rushed to hospital where he died shortly after.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is heading an inquiry.