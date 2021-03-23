A young man died as a result of a gas leak at his home on Tuesday afternoon police said.
The case was reported to the police at about 4.30pm.
Officers and members of the Civil Protection Department went to a residence in Triq Santa Katerina, Qormi, where the 19-year-old was found unconscious as a result of leakage from a gas heater.
He was rushed to hospital where he died shortly after.
Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is heading an inquiry.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us