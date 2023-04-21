An 18-year-old man was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Mqabba.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħal Kirkop at 2pm.
The victim, who lives in Qormi, was driving a Toyota Tercel that was involved in a collision with a Peugeot Expert that was being driven by a 42-year-old man who lives in Msida.
The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
