A 27-year-old man is in hospital with grievous injuries following a new year's day crash in Nadur.

The police said that the accident happened on Triq ir-Rabat and was reported at the stroke of midnight.

It involved a Toyota car being driven by a 33-year-old man, who had two passengers – a male aged 25 from Nadur and the 27-year-old victim, who is from Xagħra.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned in the process. While the driver and 25-year-old escaped unscathed, the other passenger needed medical assistance and was taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

Doctors have certified his injuries as being of a grievous nature. The police said that they are looking into the incident.