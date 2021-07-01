A young man was grievously injured in an argument in St Julian’s early on Thursday.
The police said the argument, between a group of young people, took place in Triq id-Dragunara at 1.45am.
The 18-year-old French victim was attacked by one of the youths whose identity is not yet known.
He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
