A young man was grievously injured in an argument in St Julian’s early on Thursday.

The police said the argument, between a group of young people, took place in Triq id-Dragunara at 1.45am.

The 18-year-old French victim was attacked by one of the youths whose identity is not yet known.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.