A 21-year-old man was injured on Monday when he was attacked in Birkirkara.

The police said the incident happened in Triq l-Għabex at around 10.15pm.

The man, who is British, was attacked by some people who managed to escape from the site by the time the police arrived.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.