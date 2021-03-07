A young man was grievously injured on Saturday in a traffic accident in Mellieħa.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Louis Wettinger at 10.15pm.
The 19-year-old victim from Żejtun lost control of the VW Golf he was driving at a roundabout and went over it.
He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Assistance was also given by members of the Civil Protection Department.
The police are investigating.
