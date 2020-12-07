A 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital with grievous injuries on Monday after an incident in a Gozo field involving a tractor, the police said in a statement.
The police were informed at around 3.45pm that assistance was required in Wied il-Mielaħ in Għarb, Gozo.
The young man from Għarb overturned with the tractor while working in a field, the police said. He was rushed to Gozo General Hospital where he was treated for the injuries he had sustained.
Police investigators are under way.
