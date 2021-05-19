A 17-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday in an accident in Żejtun.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Girgor at 8.15pm.

The victim was a passenger in a BMW whose driver, a 24-year-old man from Cospicua, lost control and crashed into a property and a parked Toyota.

The Civil Protection Department were called to help get the victim, who is from Żejtun, out of the car.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.