An 18-year-old man from Żejtun was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Fgura.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Hompesch at 11pm.

The young man was driving a BMW320D when he crashed into a bus that was being driven by a 31-year-old man from Birkirkara

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.