Young Melita FC player William Legault has been invited to train with the Under 19 side of Danish giants AaB Aalborg during their stay in Malta this month.

The Danish side have made the trip to Malta to take part in the Tipsport Cup that will see them face Slovakian side Spartak Trnava, Sigma Olomouc, of the Czech Republic and WSG Tirol, of Austria in the quadrangular tournament that gets under way next week.

Aalborg have arrived in Malta not only with their senior team but also with the U-19 selection and have made an invitation to Legault so that he can train with their young players.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta