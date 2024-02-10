Headlining Saturday’s title-defining clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich are the sides’ respective 20-year-old German midfield maestros — Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala.

Born nine weeks apart in 2003, Wirtz and Musiala look set to form the core of Germany’s midfield for the next decade, but will go head to head in a match which could have huge ramifications for the league title.

A win at home will send Bayer Leverkusen five points clear with 13 games to play this season, putting Xabi Alonso’s side in the box seat for a maiden Bundesliga crown.

A Bayern victory will allow Thomas Tuchel’s side to leapfrog Leverkusen into first spot, while becoming the first team to inflict defeat on their rivals who are 30 games unbeaten this season.

