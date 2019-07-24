The Valletta Cultural Agency is inviting young musicians to join a new youth music ensemble for performances in the Capital.

Tektek Nota, as the ensemble is called, will feature a series of educational workshops in preparation for three one-hour musical performances in Valletta on Saturday, October 26.

The repertoire will be made up of Maltese songs, dating from 1900 onwards, composed by Valletta-born composers.

Once the first one-hour session is over, the band will move to the next staging area and repeat the performance.

This project is being organised in collaboration with Mikiel Anton Vassalli College.

Applicants need to have a practical Grade 4 level or over and play any of the following instruments: Flute, Eb Clarinet, Bb Clarinet, Bb Trumpet, Saxophone, French Horn, Bb Baritone, Euphonium, Trombone, Tuba, Percussion and Glockenspiel. Other instruments will be considered.

Applicants must be aged between 11 and 30 years. They need to send a video recording of up to 5 minutes of raw footage showing themselves playing a solo piece.

