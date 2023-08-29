Swieqi United player Nina-Lee Naudi is set for a dream move to Italian football after she agreed a move to the U-15 side of Sampdoria.

Naudi is regarded as a very talented player and apart of forming part of the youth set-up of Swieqi United women she is also part of the Malta FA Academy Girls.

In fact, Naudi could be part of the Malta U-15 team that will take part in the UEFA Development Tournament that will be played in Albania in October.

Naudi has travelled to Italy in the past few days to finalise her move to the Italian side.

