A police constable’s kind gesture to help an elderly man has won him praise from the corps and public appreciation on social media.

PC Clayton Scicluna. Photo: Facebook

PC Clayton Scicluna was serving community policing duties in Mellieħa when he noticed a senior citizen carrying shopping bags as he tried to climb a flight of stairs.



The young officer quickly rushed to help the man, carrying the bags up into his home and kitchen.

“A beautiful gesture from PC785 made me realise how lucky we are,” the senior citizen’s son wrote on Facebook.

He said that while he had initially been sceptical about plans to introduce community policing in Mellieħa, he was now a firm believer in the idea.



The police force launched a community policing pilot project in Mellieħa last July, with the intention of having recognisable officers better integrate with local communities and help them manage everyday complaints concerning issues such as parking, excessive noise and neighbourhood quarrels.

The man who shared the anecdote did not know the name of the officer in question but could not thank him enough.

“If for you it was a small thing for my dad it was a big problem and I also wish to thank your parents who raised you up to be so caring,” he wrote, also thanking Mellieħa mayor Dario Vella for having championed the community policing idea.



Although he did not know the officer’s name, the Malta Police Force did.

“Well done PC 785 Clayton Scicluna – Mellieħa community policing team,” the police wrote on Facebook in reaction to the news.

When contacted, PC Scicluna asked for questions to be sent through the police force's communications unit.

Mayor Vella told Times of Malta that the community policing unit was located inside the local council building with the idea of helping build ties between officers and residents.

"The project has been very well received and is working well. I thank the officers for all their hard work," he said.