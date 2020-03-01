The Maltese Islands Festival for children and young people offers audiences the chance to witness some of the best up-and-coming talents.

The 2020 edition of the Maltese Islands Festival of drama, dance, music and singing will be held from Wednesday to next Sunday at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, and at the Phoenicia Ballroom, Floriana. The public is welcome to attend.

The MIF is an internationally-accredited performing arts festival aimed at children and young people from the age of four upwards. It takes the form of a competition, giving participants the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of an audience and panel of international judges, all experts in their field.

Now in its fourth year, the festival’s mission is to offer keen amateurs the opportunity to form an appreciation of artistic standards, to perform before a different type of audience, and to be assessed, encouraged, and inspired by active professional adjudicators that they would not meet in any other way.

“The Maltese Islands Festival provides a platform for young people and adults to work on their performing arts skills,” says festival coordinator Antonella Mifsud. “The festival will present five days of drama, dance, music and singing performances, within a number of categories in all age groups, stemming from solo entries to group performances.

“The festival is also an opportunity for audiences to watch the variety of talent that our islands have to offer,” adds Mifsud. “It promises a variety of entertaining and educational performing slots for everyone to enjoy.”

The Maltese Islands Festival is a member of the British and International Federation of Festivals. It will take place from Wednesday, March 4, to Friday, March 6 from 4pm to 9pm, on Saturday, March 7 from 9am to 9pm at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, and on Sunday, March 8, from 9am to 9pm at the Phoenicia Hotel Ballroom, Floriana. For more information, visit www.themalteseislandsfestival.com, and for booking, visit www.kreattivita.org.